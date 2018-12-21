After ‘prolonged vetting process,’ Cyclones sign player with criminal history

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Cyclones signed a new forward, Ben Johnson, even after considering his criminal history.
Johnson is on parole after he served time in Canada for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
The team released this statement:
“After an exhaustive and prolonged vetting process, we decided to sign Forward Ben Johnson. The decision was not one that was taken lightly and only after countless hours of research, internal and external candid conversations, and reflection was the choice made to proceed with the signing.”
