CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Brisk breezes and a few flurries will make the first evening of winter feel like it.
The Winter 2018-2019 solstice is at 5:23 PM EST Friday and we can put Fall 2018 in the history books. Flurries end overnight and the sky should be clear Saturday.
On Sunday, look for a light mix of rain and snow -- then back to dry weather Monday. Christmas Day there will be another light mix of rain and snow with dry weather on Wednesday.
A big warm-up arrives Thursday with rain and thunder into Friday.
