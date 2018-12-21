Colerain names Shawn Cutright new head football coach

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Colerain is staying in house for its next head football coach by hiring long-time assistant Shawn Cutright.
Cutright joined the Colerain coaching staff in 2005 and was promoted to defensive coordinator after three seasons. During his tenure as coordinator, Colerain won 11 consecutive GMC conference titles, 10 OHSAA Division I playoff appearances, three regional championships and the Division I state runner-up this past season.
He takes over for Tom Bolden, who recently accepted the job as the head football coach at Lakota West.
Cutright’s hiring is pending board approval.
