Column: A look back at the best (and mostly worst) in sports

Always one of the most competitive categories in sports, this year the choice is clear. While it's hard to deny the spineless wonders at the World Anti-Doping Agency, who went against the advice of pretty much everyone except Vladimir Putin when they in effect forgave Russia for its massive doping operation, we've got to go with those who looked the other way for years when faced with very clear evidence of Larry Nassar's serial sexual abuse. Really, folks, this should be an easy one. If you know of a doctor, coach or anyone who is abusing another human being, report it. Nassar will spend the rest of his miserable life behind bars. Those who allowed him to get away with his crimes for so long are equally culpable.