Dutch convoy sets off for Greece, hoping to help migrants

Rikko Voorberg, second right, smiles as he talks to activists preparing to drive a convoy of cars and a bus to Greece to pick up migrants from island camps, in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. A fleet of cars and a bus has set off from the Netherlands in a continent-crossing convoy that aims to raise awareness of the plight of migrants languishing in overcrowded Greek island camps and maybe even bring some of them back to the Netherlands. The Dutch group “Let’s Bring Them Here” is on a mission to pick up 150 migrants and offer them homes in the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) (Mike Corder)