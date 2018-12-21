Few Snowflakes Late Evening Possible

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon, with some drizzle or a passing shower. Temperatures stay steady in the low to mid 40′s before they drop into the 30′s. Look for the chance for a few light snow showers late evening with some leftover moisture around.
Saturday will be dry with a high of 40 degrees, but there is another chance of a light mix falling Sunday.
Monday will be another dry day while for Christmas Day, once again a light mix is possible. The chances of a White Christmas are slim to none this year but we may see a few flakes during the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day.
One inch or more of snow falls only 6.3 percent of the time on Christmas Day in Cincinnati (but some of the time there is one inch or more already on the ground). This year it looks gloomy.
The good news is that travel issues should be at a minimum for holiday travel. As we head into the New Year it looks like more rain with a few flakes mixed at times.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.