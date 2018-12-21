Friday marks the start of winter

(CNN) – If it feels a little colder outside, there’s a reason: Friday is the first day of winter.
Despite the fact that many areas of the country have already experienced very wintry weather recently, the official start of the season isn’t until Dec. 21, the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year.
The solstice this year is extra special, because it will be followed the next day by a full moon known as the “Cold Moon,” and you might be able to see a meteor shower to boot.
The annual Ursid meteor shower is expected to peak a day or two after the solstice.
The website “In the Sky” has a feature to help you figure out where to watch and how many meteors you might see.
