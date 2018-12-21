Illegal to feed strays? Advocates fight proposed Middletown animal ordinance

“The City of Middletown has proposed changes to the city ordinances that addresses animals. Some of these changes were needed so that certain sections of the statute, such as the section addressing dangerous dogs, were similar to the Ohio Revised Code. Due to past budgetary constraints, the City has been unable to employ an animal control officer for more than a decade. This lead to concerns and animal control issues that the City has been unable to remedy until now. The City conducted extensive research of other cities’ ordinances, looked at multiple studies from animal agencies, considered research presented by concerned citizens and conducted community meetings. Based on that research, the City feels that this ordinance is the best solution for the community at this time.”