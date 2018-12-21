Illegal to feed strays? Advocates fight proposed Middletown animal ordinance

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Animal advocates and pet owners are fired up and frustrated over proposed changes to Middletown’s animal code, but some city leaders believe it is the best way to control a city-wide crisis.
City officials said the changes are necessary to control the city’s growing cat population, but opponents believe the changes are inhumane and would make the problem worse.
Those who are against the changes said there are many things they are unhappy about, but two topics in particular are being frequently discussed. One is the new proposed section of the code that implies it will be illegal to feed stray and feral cats in the city.
“If they can’t get fed by feeders, they’re gonna dumpster dive, raid trashcans, go into bird feeders," said Charlotte White-Hull, an animal advocate.
Another section of the proposed ordinance that is getting attention indicates that if pet owners let their animals outside, they have to ensure the animals will not roam or run around the neighborhood, or the owner could be fined. After four fines, the pet would be turned over to police.
“Shelters have all the animals they can handle. What they don’t need is more animals coming in that don’t need to be brought in," said White-Hull.
The city manager has said that it is their best attempt to control a growing problem of too many cats in too many places, but animal advocates strongly disagree. They argue that starving cats will not stop them from breeding.
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, several opponents stood before council members to make their voices heard.
People on both sides of the issue are putting pressure on the decision-makers.
“(Opponents') hearts are good, their intentions are good, and their actions are usually good,” said Doug Atkins, the Middletown City Manager, at Tuesday’s council meeting. “(But) I got people saying, 'My yard’s full of cat poop. I got cats fighting.’ And I have to listen to them as well.”
Advocates believe a better alternative would be continuing to focus on a TNR, or the trap, neuter, release program, to help control the cat population. They also suggest that city officials look into registering cat colonies and registering feeders to keep feeding organized. They do not want the ordinance, as is, to be approved.
“Do it again. Go over it again. Start over," said Katherine Hartung, a rescuer with Joseph’s Legacy. "This is not the way to handle it.”
Middletown city officials released a statement on the issue Thursday:
“The City of Middletown has proposed changes to the city ordinances that addresses animals. Some of these changes were needed so that certain sections of the statute, such as the section addressing dangerous dogs, were similar to the Ohio Revised Code. Due to past budgetary constraints, the City has been unable to employ an animal control officer for more than a decade. This lead to concerns and animal control issues that the City has been unable to remedy until now. The City conducted extensive research of other cities’ ordinances, looked at multiple studies from animal agencies, considered research presented by concerned citizens and conducted community meetings. Based on that research, the City feels that this ordinance is the best solution for the community at this time.”
