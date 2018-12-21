It’s the trashiest time of the year

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Rumpke has issued their trash and recycling reminders for the holiday schedule amid the trashiest time of the year.
According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw away 25 percent more material during the holidays.
Rumpke said not everything you want to throw out belongs in your trash and recycling containers.
“We see an increase in trash and recycling placed at the curb every year during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s,” Molly Yeager, Corporate Communications Manager of Rumpke said in a news release. “At our Cincinnati recycling center, we see an additional 200-300 tons daily.”
Rumpke reminds customers that liquids, flammable items and batteries should be left out of your trash cans and batteries, plastic bags and clothing should stay out of recycling containers.”
Common holiday items that should not be placed in recycling containers include:
- Christmas lights
- Extension chords
- Plastic bags
- Ribbons, bow and tinsel
- Tissue paper
- Metallic/Foil wrapping paper
- Plastics packaging and plastic toys
- Christmas trees and wreaths (both real and fake)
Rumpke’s schedule for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s is:
- Monday, Dec. 24: No delay.
- Tuesday, Dec. 25: No service. Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday.
- Wednesday, Dec. 26: Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday.
- Thursday, Dec. 27: Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday.
- Friday, Dec. 28: Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.
- Monday, Dec. 31: No delay
- Tuesday, Jan. 1: No service. Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday.
- Wednesday, Jan. 2: Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday.
- Thursday, Jan. 3: Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday.
- Friday, Jan. 4: Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.
