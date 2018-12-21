Kasich nixes officer death benefits bill with lawmaker raise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/FOX 19) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a proposal to increase death benefits and insurance coverage for slain public safety officers' families after lawmakers used the bill to increase elected officials' pay.
In a veto message Friday, Kasich called the bill's initial intent "very praiseworthy." But he said he couldn't "support or condone the last-minute rush to include a controversial pay raise" without adequate public debate.
Kasich urged lawmakers to send the original bill to his successor, Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, when the new session begins in January.
He added that if legislators want a pay raise, it should be contained in a stand-alone bill that's "introduced and debated in an open and deliberative process."
This statewide benefits bill has major ties the Tri-State.
Linda Pope, the widow of a Cincinnati police officer killed in the line of duty in 21 years ago, said she worked the past seven years to get the benefits bill passed and called the process “heartbreaking.”
Her husband, Officer Dan Pope, was fatally shot alongside Police Specialist Ron Jeter as they served a domestic violence warrant in Clifton Heights in December 1997.
Senator Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) voted for the benefit bill but said he thought it was “not right” to include the raises.
“When they came up with that bill, that really caused me some concern," he said.
“On one hand, you are giving pay raises to lawmakers and pitting it against the increased benefits for those families. I thought it was highly improper for that to have been done that way.
“You just don’t do things that way. If you are going to support the families of fallen members, you don’t attach it. ‘OK, I’ll support it as long as I get a raise.’ That’s craziness. It’s ridiculous.
"I would have thought the house would have had enough concern for the fallen members and their families that you would not connect the two. "
State Rep. Larry Householder, a Republican from Perry County, voted against it.
He said he was turned off once the raises were “shoved in."
The veto is among several that Ohio lawmakers may try to override next week.