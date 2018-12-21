Man makes ‘tactical error’ running to police department after theft

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was arrested for making a “tactical error” after a theft in Westwood, police said.
According to police, on Wednesday, 24-year-old Jeremy Roberts concealed $125 of merchandise in a backpack and exited the Walmart in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road without paying for the items.
An officer attempted to stop Roberts but he ran. The officer deployed his Taser, however, it had no effect, police said.
“At this point Mr. Roberts made what can only be described as a tactical error and ran directly to the rear of the Cincinnati Police Departments, District 3 Station, which is located just south of Walmart,” police said in a post.
Police said Roberts was greeted by “numerous” officers who placed him in custody.
He was charged with theft and obstructing official business.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.