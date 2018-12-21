Mann wants more council control over pricey settlements

CINCINNATI, OH. (FOX19) - City Councilman David Mann wants council to have more control over pricey settlements with fired city employees and contracts with severance in the event of termination.
If passed, his proposed ordinance would require council to approve any employment agreement between the city and city employee that provides for monetary severance in the case of termination.
Council approval also would be required to authorize employment settlement agreements more than $50,000.
“It’s not a secret how we got here,” Mann said during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “We wake up one day and the city manager has entered into a $600,000 severance agreement with an assistant police chief. With that kind of money being spent, I’m not embarrassed at all to say City Council should participate. That’s what’s driving this.”
It takes seven votes to change city administrative code.
So far, Mann has six, he said Thursday. His measure was referred this week to committee for more work.
This comes after the city shelled out two huge payouts to departing employees: Former City Manager Harry Black and the police department’s former second-in-command, Assistant Chief David Bailey.
Bailey’s $600,000 package was hastily arranged in March as Black forced him out when a copy of an audit on police overtime was leaked to the media.
“I was given a choice on a Thursday afternoon to take a separation package or be demoted to captain and then be fired for cause," Bailey said in an Aug. 31 deposition taken as part of an unrelated federal lawsuit against the city and police department by a former officer seeking reinstatement.
"That was the options I had. So, being as smart as I could about the decision, I decided to take the separation package.....”
In a phone call late that night, Mayor John Cranley and Black argued about Bailey’s separation agreement, city records show.
Black unleashed a profanity-filled tirade of "personal attacks, conspiracy theories and outrageous threats and outlandish claims, declaring: ‘I f--- hate you and city council’ and “If I f---ing go, you will f---ing pay me!” Cranley wrote in an email immediately after the call, describing it to some council members and the city solicitor.
The next day, Cranley asked Black to resign.
Black refused, and a public feud between the two men ensued, one that ended about a month later when Black lost council majority support amid the fallout from Kyle Plush’s death.
Black walked with the $274,000 severance outlined in his contract and then collected another $370 in September when he threatened to sue.
The former police chief, Jeffrey Blackwell, also got a quiet settlement after he was fired by Black in 2015 and then threatened to sue.
The mayor quietly worked out a deal with Blackwell nearly a year later that gave him $255,000 and changed his termination to resignation.
As eye-staggering as those amounts are, the payouts are considerably cheaper in the long run than court fights, city officials have noted.
The mayor publicly announced his opposition to Mann’s proposed ordinance at Wednesday’s council meeting.
He pointed to the current “Gang of Five" controversy as an example why it was a losing deal for taxpayers.
A lawsuit filed in April describes the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss Cranley asking Black to resign, a violation of Ohio’s Open Meeting Act and the city charter.
“We have a case study when council had the right to approve or disapprove a settlement agreement that you supported and I appreciate that and it would have saved us hundreds of thousands of dollars and the end of the costs hasn’t even been tallied yet because we are still in litigation over text messages that were related to the settlement of council’s involvement.
"So, clearly, the one time we tried to get council involved in a settlement, council rejected it and now the taxpayers are paying significantly more money as a result. So I understand the intentions behind it are good, I’m just saying that I think in practice it hasn’t worked out very well.”
Mann asked Cranley flat-out if he opposed the ordinance.
He said he did.
“If you have some thoughts on ways to improve it an address the problem we both agree exist I’d be glad to hear them and take them up in committee,” Mann told the mayor.
Cranley responded: “I just want people to know in case I don’t make it to committee that I think it will hamper the city’s ability to do business effectively, efficiently, would cost taxpayers more money and it is also the case that it seems odd to me that the goal is to hamper the city manager’s ability to manage the department, but it’s not going to hold council or litigation to the same standard.
"So, I think for those reasons it should be rejected.”
