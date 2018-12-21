Norwood approaches Cincinnati about providing fire service

FOX19 NOW reached out to Norwood Fire Chief Ron Wallace and he responded with this comment: “I am the fire chief and this letter demonstrates that we have a city council member and the city administration trying to negotiate fire services with the City of Cincinnati without the knowledge of me - the fire chief. I am the one responsible to answer to the citizens of this community for safety and service and that being the case, I should have the input as to what we need manpower and equipment (sic). I am taken out of the game. The city doesn’t have a plan to fund the basic services to the City of Cincinnati.”