Ohio Gov. Kasich vetoes anti-abortion ‘heartbeat bill’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the second time in 2 years, Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich has vetoed the anti-abortion “heartbeat bill.”
Gov. Kasich was in support of abortion restrictions, but says Ohio would be on the losing end of a Supreme Court battle.
If the proposal has passed, the bill would have banned abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected. The Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio estimated that the legislation could have saved the lives of 17,000 unborn children in the state.
House Bill 258 was introduced by Republican Reps. Christina Hagan and Ron Hood. The latest version was passed by both the House and Senate, but lacked the necessary votes to override the governor’s veto.
