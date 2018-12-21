Ohio Gov. Kasich vetoes anti-abortion ‘heartbeat bill’

By Chris Anderson | December 21, 2018 at 3:21 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 3:44 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the second time in 2 years, Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich has vetoed the anti-abortion “heartbeat bill.”

Gov. Kasich was in support of abortion restrictions, but says Ohio would be on the losing end of a Supreme Court battle.

As governor I have worked hard to strengthen Ohio’s protections for the sanctity of human life, and I have a deep respect for my fellow members of the pro-life community and their ongoing efforts in defense of unborn life. However, the central provision of Sub. H.B. 258, that an abortion cannot be performed if a heartbeat has been detected in the unborn child, is contrary to the Supreme Court of the United States’ current rulings on abortion. Because the lower federal courts are bound to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s precedents on abortion, Sub. H.B. 258 will likely be struck down as unconstitutional. The State of Ohio will be the losing party in that lawsuit and, as the losing party, the State of Ohio will be forced to pay hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to cover the legal fees for the pro-choice activists’ lawyers. Therefore, this veto is in the public interest.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich

If the proposal has passed, the bill would have banned abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected. The Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio estimated that the legislation could have saved the lives of 17,000 unborn children in the state.

House Bill 258 was introduced by Republican Reps. Christina Hagan and Ron Hood. The latest version was passed by both the House and Senate, but lacked the necessary votes to override the governor’s veto.

