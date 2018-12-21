Parents demand traffic safety after 13 students hit by cars

WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Several dozen parents rallied on Cincinnati’s West Side before dawn Friday to demand improved traffic safety for their children after 13 students have been hit by cars walking to school so far this school year.
On Thursday alone, two students in crosswalks were hit by vehicles within an hour of each other, according to Cincinnati police. Their injuires are non-life threatening. One girl hit last week suffered a broken leg.
Gabriella Rodriguez, 15, was hit and killed outside Western Hills High School in September by a driver who has never been found.
Her mother was among those at the rally outside Dater High School in Westwood.
“I want changes. I don’t want empty promises anymore," she said.
"It was good for a couple of weeks after my daughter died. There was some more police presence, they had speed monitors out and I’d say about three weeks after my daughter died, they took them away.”
City leaders say they are parents' concerns and demand for action serious.
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld attended to the rally and stood alongside parents. He stayed the entire time, listening and pledging the city’s full support and action.
He said he is working to get the resources necessary to make these changes, possibly re-routing busies, redesigning roads - anything to protect children
He also plans to hold a public meeting about the issue in January.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman tweeted out a picture of a motion from City Council he hopes they all sign Friday directing city administrators to "immediately solve pedestrian safety issues near Dater High School and Western Hills High School.
“There has been a fatality and several children hit by car s in the surrounding area,” the motion reads.
At Dater High School, there was a marked police car parked within 20 feet of where one of the student was struck Thursday, city officials said.
A Cincinnati police officer was there using flashers as part of District 3 police’s effort to slow down traffic in this area, a news release states.
The officer was using the lights as a speed deterrent to drivers.
Four crossing guards were working details at intersections immediately surrounding Covedale School, where the second student was hit Thursday.
There was not a crossing guard at the intersection of Cleves Warsaw and Covedale where the incident took place due to its distance from the school, wrote city spokeswoman, Case Weldon, in the news release.
Both drivers were cited.
“The Mayor, City Council and the Administration have stepped up pedestrian safety enforcement and determent due to situations like this,” Weldon wrote.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools said Thursday they have worked with Mayor John Cranley and City Council to increase pedestrian safety enforcement.
Three school school board members also went to Wednesday’s City Council meeting to speak out about concerns over a crossing guard agreement they have with the city and the placement of guards.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools planned to discuss traffic safety at a news conference Friday.
But they postponed it in light of a Cincinnati police sergeant unexpectedly dying Thursday.
“We send our thoughts to our colleagues at Cincinnati Police during this difficult time,” CPS said in a tweet.
