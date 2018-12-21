PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo voted best in the nation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The votes are in and the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo was voted best zoo lights by USA Today.
The Cincinnati Zoo's lights beat out Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo and Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo.
“We’re thrilled to be #1 on this list again,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “We start hanging lights in August and work to make our holiday event bigger and better every year. It’s great to be recognized as the best.”
The Festival of Lights is open now through Jan. 1, 2019, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays
Here are the top five:
- Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo - Cincinnati
- Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo - Toledo
- Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo - Detroit
- U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo - St. Louis
- Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Colorado Springs
