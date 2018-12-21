Report: Massive Reds/Dodgers deal would include Homer Bailey, Yasiel Puig

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The hot stoves could be getting a little hotter in Cincinnati this week with a report coming down that the Reds and Dodgers could be putting together a massive trade.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Reds would acquire outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp in the deal and send pitcher Homer Bailey to Los Angeles.
Rosenthal reports that pitcher Alex would could also be coming to Cincinnati.
The Reds would have owed Bailey $48 million in the next two seasons.
There are potentially additional pieces involved with this deal, including minor league players. FOX19 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more details become available.
