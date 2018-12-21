Serbia not as optimistic as Trump over deal with Kosovo

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, a woman passes by graffiti depicting the Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Elect Donald Trump in a suburb of Belgrade, Serbia. The Cyrillic letters on graffiti read "Kosovo is Serbia", as Serbia doesn't recognise Kosovo's independence. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Serbia and Kosovo to make a ''historic'' deal that would bring ''long-sought'' peace to the Balkan region. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) (Darko Vojinovic)