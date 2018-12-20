Streetsboro lab awarded Ohio’s first certificate to test medical marijuana

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio medical marijuana program is advancing with the activation of the state’s first registry cards. Now, Ohio’s first testing lab has received a certificate of operation.
The Ohio Department of Commerce awarded the testing lab certificate of operation to North Coast Testing Laboratories, LLC in Streetsboro.
“With this award, all regulatory components of the program are in place for the sale of plant-only product in dispensaries,” the Ohio Department of Commerce announced.
The state also awarded a Middlefield business and Dayton business with cultivator provisional licenses as a result of a recent lawsuit filed against the Ohio Department of Commerce.
According to the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, 2,170 patient and caregiver registry cards have been activated during the program’s first 2 weeks of accepting recommendations.
Patients must have at least one of 21 qualifying medical conditions to be eligible for a marijuana prescription.
Once operational, licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell a supply of medical marijuana oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles, and patches. Smoking medical marijuana will be prohibited.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.