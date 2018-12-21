‘You never know who you can trust’: Woman hired to clean charged with theft

Desparois has a cleaning service that she uses regularly to keep her home orderly but when there was a complication with scheduling, she needed a backup and reached out for help on Facebook. Desparois says Oder, who happens to be an old friend, responded saying that she would take the job. She says the first everything was fine. However, when Oder came to clean her home for the third time, Desparois says she noticed that her Kohl’s and her husband’s Home Depot cards were missing the next day.