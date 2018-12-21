‘You never know who you can trust’: Woman hired to clean charged with theft

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) - A Fairfield woman hired to clean up people’s homes in now accused of cleaning out her clients' bank accounts.
FOX19 spoke to an alleged victim who says she noticed her credit cards were missing the day after the woman cleaned her home.
“This is the kitchen area where she cleaned,” Raechel Desparois said as she showed FOX19 the area she says Adrienne Oder was last seen cleaning.
Desparois has a cleaning service that she uses regularly to keep her home orderly but when there was a complication with scheduling, she needed a backup and reached out for help on Facebook. Desparois says Oder, who happens to be an old friend, responded saying that she would take the job. She says the first everything was fine. However, when Oder came to clean her home for the third time, Desparois says she noticed that her Kohl’s and her husband’s Home Depot cards were missing the next day.
Desparois says she called Oder and asked her about it.
“She said, ‘No, I haven’t seen it. I really wish I had told you that your things were laying out.' I said, ‘Oh, I didn’t know it was laying out. Did you see it laying out?’ She said, ‘No, I didn’t see it.’ I thought that was odd,” said Desparois.
She said about $1,500 of fraudulent charges were racked up on her cards.
“She said all you have to do is tell the credit card company it wasn’t you and you won’t have to pay for it. I said, ‘I am aware of that.’ I would just like to know where my card is,” said Desparois.
Desparois did report it to police. Oder was arrested on Dec. 1 and is now facing several charges including misuse of credit cards and theft. Desparois says she wants others in the area to be aware because she feels she is not the only victim.
“I have been watching her on the Facebook and the market place and there are many items that she is selling brand new in the box that are highly valuable," Desparois said.
Desparois says what hurts the most is that she considered Oder to be her friend.
“It’s still disheartening because you never know who you can trust. At this point you just never know," she said.
Oder’s pretrial is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.