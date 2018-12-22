Cold and dry this afternoon with a chance of rain Sunday

By Catherine Bodak | December 22, 2018 at 8:13 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 8:13 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Decreasing clouds are in this morning’s forecast.

Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are on-tap this afternoon. Daytime highs will be around average touching 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow will be possible early in the day. However, by the afternoon, showers are possible as temperatures climb into the low 40s.

A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.

Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.

