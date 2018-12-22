Cold and dry this afternoon with a chance of rain Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Decreasing clouds are in this morning’s forecast.
Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are on-tap this afternoon. Daytime highs will be around average touching 40 degrees.
Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow will be possible early in the day. However, by the afternoon, showers are possible as temperatures climb into the low 40s.
A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.
Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.
