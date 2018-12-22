Drive-thru owners say housekeeper accused of theft took $4,000 in lotto tickets from them

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fairfield police say Adrienne Oder is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from a drive-thru convenience store. This isn’t the first time Oder has been in trouble with the law.
FOX19 with a woman Thursday who alleges Oder stole from her home when she should have been cleaning her house. On Friday, we learned Oder targeted a Fairfield business as well and that Fairfield police are investigating.
“Just tossing it in there,” said Robby Rice, owner of Fairfield Premium Drive-Thru, in reference to Oder stuffing a large bag with items.
He and his wife Carla Rice say they built the Fairfield Premium Drive-Thru about 17 years ago. They say they pretty much stay open all the time, but recently they were closed for about 30 days.
Robby Rice says Oder was a frequent customer and close friend of the family. So while they were down an employee at the drive-thru, they offered Oder the opportunity to make a little money. They say she would help herself.
“Cigarettes, beer, anything and everything she wanted, when she wanted it," said Carla Rice.
Oder is also accused of taking more than $4,000 in lottery tickets.
The couple says Oder is not someone they trust anymore, not even to walk their dog. But they do want her to know one thing.
“I still love you and I wish you didn’t have to go through all of this," Carla Rice said. "You are hurting us and you’re hurting yourself and your own family and you don’t need to. You just need to get help and get better and I will pray for that.”
Since the drive-thru convenience store wasn’t open for most of November, the couple says they are still trying to raise money to help keep the business open.
A few events are coming up. On Jan. 19 a Snowflake Bike Run is planned to benefit the business. Just show up if you’re interested. It costs $15 for a single rider and $20 for two. The run starts at 1 p.m. Also on Jan. 19, a fundraiser is planned for Fairfield Premium Drive-Thru. It’s being held between 7 p.m. and midnight at FOP Hamilton Lodge 38 at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way. There’s also a GoFundMe if you’d like to donate there.
