Dry this afternoon, but a chance of rain Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Dry conditions and decreasing clouds are on-tap this afternoon.
Daytime highs will be around average touching 40 degrees.
Sunday, a chance of rain and snow will be possible early. However, by the afternoon, showers are possible as temperatures climb into the low 40s.
A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.
Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.
