Dry this afternoon, but a chance of rain Sunday

By Catherine Bodak | December 22, 2018 at 1:44 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 1:44 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Dry conditions and decreasing clouds are on-tap this afternoon.

Daytime highs will be around average touching 40 degrees.

Sunday, a chance of rain and snow will be possible early. However, by the afternoon, showers are possible as temperatures climb into the low 40s.

A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.

Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.

