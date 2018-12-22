GRAPHIC: Florida man struck, killed by stray bullet at holiday party

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) - A beloved father and husband was killed by a stray at a holiday party.
The tragic incident was caught on video.
Warning, some might find the video disturbing.
The video shows Yemil Arguelles, dressed in all black, arriving to a holiday party with loved ones.
Arguelles takes a seat at a backyard table and as soon as he sits down, the 40-year-old falls to the ground in distress.
Party goers initially thought that it was all a joke but then they realized something was amiss.
The video stops shortly after people run to help Arguelles.
Paramedics and police said Arguelles had been somehow shot in the chest.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
“It’s possible that it came from beyond the buildings,” said Detective Zubair Kahn of the Miami Dade Police Department. “It could be somebody cleaning their gun and accidentally discharged or somebody could have been shooting up in the air.”
Arguelles owned a glass repair company.
Detectives are now seeking any information they can from the public about where the bullet may have been fired.
Police are certain the bullet wasn't fired at the party and that Arguelles was not targeted.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2018 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.