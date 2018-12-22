Ineffective smoke detector contributes to Camp Washington fire

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A building in Camp Washington caught fire on Saturday morning.
It happened on the 1200 block of Bates Avenue at 4:35 a.m.
The Cincinnati Fire Department say when fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the third floor of the building.
No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished, fire crews say.
It is still unclear as to what alerted the occupants, but fire officials the smoke detectors appear to be not working.
