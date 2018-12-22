Man climbs National Christmas Tree, sparking police response near White House

Taken for psych evaluation after coming down

Police investigating after man climbs National Christmas Tree
December 21, 2018 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 9:25 PM

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - A bizarre incident at the National Christmas Tree in Washington on Friday night spurred a police response near the White House.

The tree, and the area surrounding it, were briefly shut down to the public after a man climbed up it, authorities said.

U.S. Park Police sent negotiators to the scene to get the man down, but authorities said he later came down on his own accord.

No one was hurt.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Police are investigating why the man climbed the tree.

