Report: Trump lashed out at Whitaker after Cohen revelations

(CNN) – President Donald Trump has already lashed out at least twice at Matt Whitaker, his acting attorney general, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Sources said Trump was frustrated that the prosecutors Whitaker oversees filed charges that made him look bad.
Trump first lashed out after Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, pleaded guilty last month about lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.
Then, Trump got angry after prosecutors implicated the president in a hush-money scheme to buy the silence of women around the 2016 campaign.
None of the sources are suggesting Trump asked Whitaker to stop the investigations. Instead, they said it was a case of the president lashing out at what he thought was an unfair situation.
It was also reported this week that Whitaker has refused to recuse himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, despite receiving advice from Justice Department ethics officials who said he should step aside.
Ethics officials questioned whether Whitaker could be impartial in his handling of Mueller’s investigation, because he was a vocal critic of it before becoming acting attorney general.
