Runaway teen many be in Camp Washington area, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are looking for a female juvenile runaway.
Police say Mykaylah Miller, 13, was last seen December 18 and left on foot.
Miller is from the Millvale area near Camp Washington.
Police say, she might have been with friends in the neighborhood.
Miller does have a history of running away, according to Police.
If anyone has any information or any other crime, please call the Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
