CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Welcome to the first evening of Winter 2018-2019.
Winter began Friday evening at 5:23 PM EST as the vertical rays of the sun reached their farthest southern latitude, precisely 23° 26′ 14″ S. For convenience we say 23 ½° South, which is about 60 miles on the other side of the Tropic of Capricorn from Cincinnati.
The sky will clear gradually Saturday. It will look much better out the window than the past few days, unfortunately it will not feel that good because it will be chilly all day long.
Another fast-moving system brings a light mix of rain and snow Sunday. Monday will then be dry, followed by another system arriving Christmas Day. That will bring a light mix of rain and snow to the Tri-State.
Look for dry, mostly cloudy weather Wednesday then Thursday and Friday a strong southern system will bring wet and warmer weather with highs in the 50s. Both days will see rain with some spring-like thunder.
