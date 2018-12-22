CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Last evening on the 10PM News I had slow clearing in the forecast.
As it turns out, it is very slow as the sun was not visible in Madisonville until 3:30PM.
The clearing will not last long as a system will bring some rain and in spots a little snow mixed in tomorrow afternoon.
Monday will be dry and it looks like another very light mix in the forecast Christmas Day. Rain and thunder is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday followed by dry, chilly weather for the last weekend of 2018.
