Teen arrested for threats against Deer Park High 'likely isn’t able to comprehend the gravity,’ says administrator

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The mother of a Deer Park High School student says she received a terrifying text from her daughter Thursday.
“(A 16-year-old suspect) got arrested. That he had told his brothers and his friends not to go to school. And that he was going to shoot up the school,” said the mother.
FOX19 is not identifying her.
Police released this statement to FOX19 regarding the incident: “On 12/20/18 shortly after the start of school day police were called to Deer Park High School to investigate threats made by a juvenile.”
The 16-year-old, according to police, “allegedly made threatening statements toward two female students.” The statement goes on to read: “He is also alleged to have made statements against the school in general.”
The mother said one of those female students is her daughter. She claims the suspect had a list.
“They said that he had a list and she was on it. And she heard it from more than one person. The principal said there was no list, but the students said there was,” the mother said.
Superintendent Jay Phillips says the situation was brought the the attention of administrators Thursday morning and that the student was immediately removed from class for questioning.
“He did not make any threats towards specific students or staff members nor was there a hit list. This student is one who most likely isn’t able to comprehend the gravity of the statements he made," Phillips wrote to FOX19 in statement.
The mother says her daughter has had problems with the suspect in the past.
“She was afraid he was really going to come after her or he would be waiting outside for her,” she said.
The suspect’s mother tells FOX19 that her son is autistic and often picked on at school -- she says students even have a name for him. She says her son often repeats whatever other kids say. She believes someone may have said something he repeated, which got him arrested.
The suspect is charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated menacing, and disorderly conduct.
“He needs help. I am not saying lock him up, but he needs help,” said the mother of the female student.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.