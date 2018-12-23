Bengals loss guarantees last place finish

CLEVELAND, OH (WXIX) - The Bengals will finish in last place for the first time since 2010 following a 26-18 loss in Cleveland.
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and the Browns held off a late Bengals comeback to guarantee Cincinnati will finish in the cellar of the AFC North.
Unable to mount an offensive attack in the first half, the Browns built a 16-0 lead at halftime. Jeff Driskel threw second half touchdowns to C.J. Uzomah and John Ross to bring the Bengals within 26-18 with a little more than two minutes remaining. Marvin Lewis elected to kick deep instead of onside kick and the Bengals never had a chance to score a game-tying touchdown.
Joe Mixon finished with 68 yards rushing and eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the season. John Ross caught his seventh touchdown of the season - tying him with Tyler Boyd for most on the team.
The Bengals will finish the season in week 17 at Pittsburgh.
