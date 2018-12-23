Chance for rain this afternoon, winter mix by Christmas

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a frosty start to the day with temperatures in the 20s!
We will have a chance of showers during the afternoon and evening. Most of the it will be rain, but a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out.
Daytime highs will reach the low 40s.
A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.
Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.
Much warmer conditions are also on-tap with daytime highs at or near 60!
