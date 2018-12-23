Chance for rain this afternoon, winter mix by Christmas

By Catherine Bodak | December 23, 2018 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 8:14 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a frosty start to the day with temperatures in the 20s!

We will have a chance of showers during the afternoon and evening. Most of the it will be rain, but a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out.

Daytime highs will reach the low 40s.

A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.

Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.

Much warmer conditions are also on-tap with daytime highs at or near 60!

