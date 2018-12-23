Expect clear skies this evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Expect clearing skies this evening. Low 27. Tomorrow will be dry with increasing clouds. High 41.
A light rain and snow mix will be possible early Christmas morning with light rain into early afternoon. High 43. Snow will not stick or be very heavy.
Roads will remain wet. Mild weather continues through Saturday.
We are watching the Ohio River too which is expected to rise to just a couple of feet below flood stage Christmas afternoon. It is then forecast to recede. More rain is expected Thursday and Friday with thunder possible too.
