Last minute Christmas shoppers packing stores

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The countdown to Christmas is on.
Stores have been packed with people doing their last minute Christmas shopping. Right now the Kohl’s store in Florence is open 24 hours a day.
“I wait till the last minute," Kohl’s shopper Macey O’Connor said in reference to Christmas shopping.
She isn’t the only one, and with Christmas just days away people packed the stores on Super Saturday which marks the end of the shopping season.
“We bought some gifts on Amazon,” Kohl’s shopper Charlie Vance said. “My wife and I were sitting around talking and I was thinking is that enough? Could we buy some more?”
“It’s been really good actually," O’Connor said. "I found everything I needed. I got some funny gifts, got some serious gifts so we’re good.”
If you’re feeling a little anxious about shopping at the last minute, here are some tips that might help you.
According to Tri-County Mall in Springdale you should:
- Keep Calm and Make a List
- Hit the Stores That Offer Extended Holiday Hours
- Buy Gift Cards
- Give the Gift of Food
As for the people at Kohl’s trying to score those last minute deals, “I am Christmas shopping for my sons," Kohl’s shopper Darla Payne said. "They love Nike so I am trying to take care of them.”
If you still have some last minute Christmas shopping to do Kohl’s will remain open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.