Light rain coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - LOW SAT: 32° HIGH SAT: 38° PRECIP SAT: 0.00”
A very weak and moisture starved system will pass through the Tri-State on Sunday and will primarily bring scattered light rain to the area.
An even weaker and more moisture starved system arrives on Christmas Day.
Air and ground temperatures both days will be more warm than freezing as the precipitation falls and the result will be good to excellent travel conditions.
A much more energetic system, this one rich in moisture, arrives Thursday.
With gusty southwesterly winds, temperatures will rise well above normal and rain could be heavy along with some thunder from embedded thunderstorms. Colder weather arrives for the last weekend of 2018.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.