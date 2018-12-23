Multiple Air Care helicopters called to I-275 crash, road shut down

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Interstate 275 eastbound near Loveland-Madeira Road is shut down due to a crash and Air Care is on the way, officials say.
Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia Post says the road is shut down for the foreseeable future and two Air Care helicopters have been called to the scene.
The crash happened near mile marker 52 in Miami Township.
Miami Township fire officials say two people were taken by Air Care to the hospital.
They also say the crash involved more than one vehicle.
Miami Township Fire and EMS say the crash was reported with entrapment, but it is unclear if anyone remains trapped or if there are any other injuries.
