Person killed during attempted robbery of LSU athletes identified

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives have released the name of the person fatally shot during an attempted robbery involving two LSU student-athletes. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the student-athletes were attempting to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson, 18, pulled out a weapon and demanded their belongings. One of the student-athletes then reportedly pulled out a handgun, shooting Johnson.
Johnson, who was not an LSU athlete, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
The two LSU athletes called police to report the incident. Police arrived to find Johnson fatally shot in the back seat of a truck, while the student-athletes were in the front seat of the truck.
Police initially detained the student-athletes for questioning but released them without charges.
Sources have confirmed to WAFB that one of the athletes is sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time," LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
Emergency personnel were called out to the scene at 68th Avenue near Village Street at around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 22. After questioning and a review of evidence, both student-athletes were released from police custody.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Former LSU running back Derrius Guice tweeted out “I love you” to Edwards-Helaire Saturday afternoon.
