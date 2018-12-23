Possible showers this afternoon, warmer weather expected by Friday

By Catherine Bodak | December 23, 2018 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 1:57 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out, we have a chance of showers this afternoon and evening.

Most areas will be cloudy with daytime highs reaching the low 40s.

A dry forecast is on-tap for Christmas Eve with a wintry mix of rain and snow moving back into the region on Christmas Day.

Widespread rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday into Friday.

Much warmer conditions are also on-tap with daytime highs at or near 60!

