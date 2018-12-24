’Andrew is doing amazing’: Brody Allen’s brother is back home in time for the holidays

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Andrew Allen is ‘doing amazing’ after being transferred to a rehab facility and is now back at home, his father Todd Allen says.
Allen posted the update on the Team Brody Facebook page Monday morning.
The teen, also known as Drew, is the brother of the 2-year-old, Brody Allen who captured the Greater Cincinnati area’s hearts before he passed away from a battle with cancer earlier this year.
Drew brother was hit by multiple vehicles while crossing Springdale Road near the family’s home on Nov. 5. He was critically hurt and, for a time, was unable to breathe on his own, according to his father.
Allen said their faith and the community support had carried them through it all.
“We could not have gotten this far without you and God. Thank you for your compassion, support, and all the love you have shared with us,” Allen said in the post.
You can read Todd Allen’s full post below:
Good morning everyone & Merry Christmas eve!
First please accept our apologies for the delay in this update. Alot has happened since our last post.
Andrew is doing amazing. Our last update was when Andrew was transferred to the rehab facility. We expected to be there for several months. We are so excited to share that Andrew has made amazing progress. So much, that he is home today! He is talking, has most of his memory back, walking with some assistance, and working hard to improve everyday! We are so proud of him. He has worked so hard these past few weeks to reach this milestone.
Almost two months ago when Andrew was injured, we where told to say goodbye. He was injured so badly, he was not expected to survive the night. As each and every day passed, this growing optimism grew that he would survive. Just on month ago as his body began to heal the doctors became less focused on his survival and more focused on his future. He wasn't waking up or showing signs of physical activity. We where told not to expect much. His brain injury would likely be the longest lasting effect of his accident. His longterm prognosis was not good. He wasn't expected to wake, and if he did, in all likelyhood he would never be the same. In other words he would survive but we would not get our son back. Given everything that has happened over these last 6 months we've learned to just hold on to our faith, take it one moment at a time & let God work it out. We prayed as did many of you. Today Andrew has a very long road back. He has some very big mountains to climb. But as always, on the other side are the valleys that make the fight worth the struggle. And he won't be alone. Shilo and I will be right by his side, every step. I hope you will continue to pray for him.
Today our son is alive because ordinary people stepped in to be with & care for him until the first responders arrived. Thank you!
He is alive today because our township has some of the bravest most amazing men and women who decided to answer the call to serve all of us. Our Police & Fire departments are a blessing that I think we all sometimes take for granted until it's our time of need. I vow to never make that mistake again. God bless you all.
Andrew has a future today because of the absolutly brilliant care he received from the doctors, nurses, and staff of University of Cincinnati Hospital, Drake Hospital, and Health South Rehab. You saved his life and cared for him like he was your own.
And lastly you. I'll be honest, I initially hesitated in sharing Andrew's accident with the world. I wasn't sure we were ready for the public part of sharing yet another one of our sons life threatening story. Especially so soon after Brodys passing. But after a lot of prayer it was pretty clear. How do I not share this with you? How do I not ask for the prayers that you all so willingly gave once before. I knew we could not do this alone. And as Brody I think taught us all, we are never alone, if we just reach out. I'm so greatful we did. We could not have gotten this far without you and God. Thank you for your compassion, support, and all the love you have shared with us.
You are all hero's to us. I know you will all say your not and that you just did your small part to help someone in need. I beg to differ. Every single one of you have played a role in making our life better. In the rain and dark you rushed to help save my son. When it didn't look like he had a chance you sent up a prayer. He was a stranger to all of you and you still chose to make a difference. My family is evidence that our humanity and love for one another is who we are. The doom and gloom we all see everyday is not who we are. Evil exist but loses everytime when we as a people choose to be better.
From the depths of my soul thank you for saving our sons life. Thank you for being there for us. Thank you for loving one family who could not have survived without each and every one of you. God bless you and all of your loved ones. The Allen family.
