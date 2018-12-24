’Andrew is doing amazing’: Brody Allen’s brother is back home in time for the holidays

Almost two months ago when Andrew was injured, we where told to say goodbye. He was injured so badly, he was not expected to survive the night. As each and every day passed, this growing optimism grew that he would survive. Just on month ago as his body began to heal the doctors became less focused on his survival and more focused on his future. He wasn't waking up or showing signs of physical activity. We where told not to expect much. His brain injury would likely be the longest lasting effect of his accident. His longterm prognosis was not good. He wasn't expected to wake, and if he did, in all likelyhood he would never be the same. In other words he would survive but we would not get our son back. Given everything that has happened over these last 6 months we've learned to just hold on to our faith, take it one moment at a time & let God work it out. We prayed as did many of you. Today Andrew has a very long road back. He has some very big mountains to climb. But as always, on the other side are the valleys that make the fight worth the struggle. And he won't be alone. Shilo and I will be right by his side, every step. I hope you will continue to pray for him.