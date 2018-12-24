’Bengals Got Ran Over by a Baker’ | Children turn another Christmas classic into Cleveland Browns anthem

By Rachel Vadaj | December 23, 2018 at 10:29 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 5:32 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After an Ohio family of Cleveland fans went viral for turning the tune of Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer into Baker the Touchdown Maker, they turned another Christmas classic into a Browns anthem.

Shaun Rufener and his five children prepared another post-victory song in hopes of another Browns win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This time, Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer has been revamped to Bengals Got Ran Over by a Baker.

The kids and I prepared this today with the hopes of celebrating the second win of the Cleveland Browns over the Bengals. #goBrowns #touchdownmaker #merrychristmas #bakermayfield #Browns #dan6erous #shakenbake

Posted by Shaun Edwin Rufener on Sunday, December 23, 2018

Baker the Touchdown Maker has gathered over 1 million views since it was posted on Rufener’s Facebook page on Dec. 13.

As for the family’s newfound fame, Rufener says “my life has taken an unexpected twist.”

