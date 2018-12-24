’Bengals Got Ran Over by a Baker’ | Children turn another Christmas classic into Cleveland Browns anthem

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After an Ohio family of Cleveland fans went viral for turning the tune of Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer into Baker the Touchdown Maker, they turned another Christmas classic into a Browns anthem.
Shaun Rufener and his five children prepared another post-victory song in hopes of another Browns win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
This time, Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer has been revamped to Bengals Got Ran Over by a Baker.
Baker the Touchdown Maker has gathered over 1 million views since it was posted on Rufener’s Facebook page on Dec. 13.
As for the family’s newfound fame, Rufener says “my life has taken an unexpected twist.”
