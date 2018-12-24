Congo archbishop urges peace at Christmas Eve midnight mass

Congolese worshipers listen to Msg. Fridolin Ambongo, the the newly appointed Archibishop of Kinshasa, deliver the homily during an early midnight mass at the Notre Dame du Congo Cathedral in Kinshasa, Congo, Monday Dec. 24, 2018. Ambobgo said that Congolese people must embrace non-violence to make it through Dec. 30th elections. He warned that "The publication of results that would not reflect the will of the people as expressed in the ballot boxes would mean the annihilation of peace in our country. " (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (Jerome Delay)