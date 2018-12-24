Cool weather in the forecast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Merry Christmas Eve! This evening will be quiet and dry. However, we area watching the Ohio River rise. The river is forecast to rise to 50.5 feet by tomorrow afternoon. That is slightly below flood stage of 52 feet. You may notice it is high in spots along the Cincinnati banks. It will then recede falling below 40 feet by Friday evening.
Tonight will be cool with increasing clouds. Low 29. Light snow and rain will be possible Tuesday morning but precipitation totals will be very light. High 43. Rain ends in the evening leaving Wednesday dry with sunshine too. Mild weather continues through the end of the week but showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening through Friday early. Cooler weather arrives for the weekend but it remains dry.
