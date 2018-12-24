Florence business loses hundreds in Duke Energy scam

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It was Saturday morning at a Florence business and Kris, who, doesn’t want her last name or place of work identified picked up the phone.
“A man called and said, ‘We are coming out to disconnect your services, due to a missed payment or non-payment.’” said Kris.
Kris told the man he had the wrong number. She told him he called a business..
"He said no, they were scheduled to come out and such and such time and if we didn't have the payment in that it was going to be shut off."
Convincing, right?
Kris told the man she needed to call her boss. She was given a Duke Business 1-800 number and a work order. She thought she was talking with a Duke representative.
But here’s where it gets really sketchy.
“They gave him the instructions on how you could pay it through a CVS..they told him the amount to pay and to pay it and they wouldn’t be out with the disconnection.'”
Kris says her boss didn’t understand how he missed a payment, but paid the alleged Duke representative anyway. She says her boss paid at least $500... maybe more.
“They called back and wanted more and he said, ‘I’ll let you talk to the police department,’ and they hung up.”
We reached out to Duke Energy reps who sent us a statement :
In part, it reads..
“If someone calls, texts, appears, or emails saying you have to pay your bill immediately to avoid disconnection, tell them you would like to verify that they are a legitimate utility company representative by calling a verified number for the utility company found on the company’s website or on your monthly bill...”
Kris says her boss filed a report with police, but says they doubt they’ll get their money back.
Duke tells us more than 25,000 customers have reported scam attempts since 2015. Some actually fell for them. Duke says that represents close to $1.5 million lost to scammers.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.