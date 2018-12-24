Local man calls for change after 4 crashes; 1 deadly on same stretch of road

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The speed limit is 45 MPH, along one stretch of Ohio 125, but Matt Young, the Pastor of Life Church in Amelia says not many drivers are obeying that law.
The stretch he’s talking about is between McDonalds and Kroger, and Young claims he’s seen 4 crashes along this road in the past couple weeks.
“They’re at least 60, in and out, tailgating.” said Young.
Young reached out to us this week, concerned for his family and his neighbors. This comes just weeks after a deadly crash on OH 125, where two people died.
Officials believe drugs were a factor in that crash. They said needles were found in or near the car believed to have caused the accident.
But Young claims speed was a factor, too.
“I’ve lost count of how many crashes and the carnage and wreckage. And after you see someone pass away. I want to do something," Young said.
Matt says he'd like the speed limit to be reduced here and for officials to ramp up patrols.
“I don’t know if writing more tickets, never thought I’d say that, but something needs to be done. I’m a father, and my daughter drives down that road every day. It’s concerning. I don’t want to see it again. I don’t," he said.
Matt reached out to Batavia and Pierce Township officials who said they’d get back to him.
FOX19NOW plans on checking in with them later this week.
