ODOT brings holiday cheer with hilarious messages on 130 highway signs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is trying to take away some of the stress from holiday travel with humorous messages on the highway digital message boards throughout the state.
The concept was introduced in 2015: Instead of the highway signs displaying travel times to certain locations, witty messages were shown on Ohio’s interstates heading into Christmas.
These are some of the comedic messages seen over the roads.
Over 130 digital message boards were utilized to help remind drivers to drive safe; some signs were used humorously and some were used seriously.
“These creative and funny messages are meant to spark conversations about safety and hopefully inspire changes in behaviors,” said ODOT Director Jerry Wray.
The signs have been a hit all throughout Ohio.
An estimated 4.6 million Ohioans are expected to travel more than 50 miles this holiday season.
