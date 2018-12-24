Ohio river to flood in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A flood advisory has been issued for areas near the Ohio river.
The National Weather Service, NWS, in Wilmington says it will last until until Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Accuweather says the areas include Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue Coney Island and Eight Mile Road, parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati, most of Public Landing, as well as Riverside Park off River Road are expected to flood within the next 24 to 34 hours.
According to the NWS, the river is at 48.62 feet. The flood stage is at 52 feet and is expected to reach 50.5 feet by early Tuesday morning. It will then decrease.
The NWS advises people drive safely and not drive near high water areas.
High water areas are to to be reported to the NWS at 1-800-401-9535.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.