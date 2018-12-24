Rain, snow mix moving in

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Merry Christmas Eve! Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Monday, an area of high pressure will deliver dry skies. Daytime highs will be around average reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.
A rain and snow mix will move into the forecast Christmas morning. However, by the afternoon, daytime time highs will reach the mid 40s.
As a result, mostly shower chances are in the forecast.
Dry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain and thunder are expected Thursday into Friday with much warmer temperatures in the forecast.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.