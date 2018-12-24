‘Reindeer Ready’ website makes it look like Santa’s reindeer are munching on carrots in your home

(WTOL) - It’s the big debate that surrounds Christmas every year: is Santa Claus real or not?
While no one can say for sure, parents might want to stay on the safe side with Reindeer Ready, the perfect website for inquisitive children who would like proof that the Big Man is the one who leaves their presents under the tree every Christmas Eve.
Reindeer Ready allows you to upload a photo of your home to create a video that looks like Santa’s sidekicks are actually in your home eating carrots left out for them.
The website will only work on your smartphone, and works best if you use a picture taken low to the ground.
We tried it in our newsroom, and it looks pretty realistic!
The free website was created by McDonald’s in a bid to make sure the reindeer aren’t forgotten when they make their annual trip around the world.
Don’t forget about the reindeer this year; buy a bag of carrots to go with Santa’s cookies!
