Rescuers: six cats need new homes after 7-year-old abused kitten to death

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Investigators are looking into a report of animal cruelty in Middletown involving a seven-year-old child and a kitten.
The president of Joseph’s Legacy animal rescue, Meg Melampy, said that a woman messaged them because she wanted to surrender four kittens and three cats. The woman said she was concerned about the animals being safe in her home.
Rescuers, Melampy said, sprang into action and picked up the woman’s four 10-week-old felines first. One of the kittens was barely clinging to life, according to Melampy.
“He was not doing well and could not breathe very well," said Melampy. “He was already dying actively.”
Melampy said they soon found out that a seven-year-old child had beaten the kitten over the head with a wooden block, causing severe, ultimately deadly, injuries. They also found a rubber band embedded in the kitten’s neck.
“The skin had grown around it [rubber band], so it had been in there for a long time as well," said Melampy. “He did not survive. There was no way. It was so bad. It was just unbelievable that a seven-year-old had done that much damage to this poor thing.”
Middletown’s animal control officer is now investigating the case, says Melampy.
In the meantime, the original owner of the animals, and rescuers, have been working to get the remaining cats out of the home and into new ones.
“Just hoping that this child is getting some help, because I mean, what kind of child does this kind of thing?” said Melampy.
Joseph’s Legacy is caring for the three adult cats. New Beginnings Animal Rescue is handling the trio of kittens.
A local veterinarian checked them out and told Melampy they all seem to be healthy.
"If there’s an issue, please always contact dog wardens or a rescue... Get help. There’s all kinds of help out there for kids,” Melampy said.
Both rescues are hoping to get the cats and kittens adopted soon and are always seeking donations, foster families and volunteers.
